Email Spam Checker by Autoklose

Shawn Finder
Maker
Hello Hunters! 👋 Autoklose, our sales prospecting and engagement platform has been growing, and we’ve had a couple of major upgrades over the past few months, which was great for our users. Now we decided to offer a complementary tool for all of you who rely on email for prospecting and cold outreach. It’s called the Autoklose Email Spam Checker, it’s now available and completely free. 📧 This handy tool will: - Highlight all spam words and phrases in your email copy, so that you can remove them and increase your deliverability. - Display useful closing tips that will help you improve different elements of your email, increase engagement, and boost conversions. It’s simple and easy to use, but at the same time powerful. Check it out and let us know what you think. Hope you’ll find it useful, Shawn Finder
