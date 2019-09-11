Email Signature Generator by cloudHQ
Naomi Assaraf 🔥
Hey Hunters! Our team here at cloudHQ just released a free email signature generator that's extremely easy to use, and helps you explain exactly what you offer with every email that you send. What makes us so different is our ecosystem of over 65 helpful email management tools. Because of that ecosystem, we're able to offer you an email signature that includes these unique features: ✅Your company information ✅An image like a logo, or a headshot ✅A meeting calendar link ✅A sales link to a big sale ✅A link to a YouTube video, or a customized one created right inside the email signature generator ✅A banner to wish your email recipients happy holidays ✅A confidentiality clause ✅A "save the planet" green quote ✅An area for HTML if you want to include something of your very own All of this is highly customizable- where you can choose your font size, colors, and anything else you want to include in your email signature. Please give it a twirl and let me know what you think! ✌️ PS: Press release is coming shortly
sweet extension... the gmail default signature leaves a lot to be desired... thankfully this helps fill in that gap.. thanks cloudHQ!
