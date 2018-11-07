Email Planner
Email campaign planner for last minute Marketers
Did you know that yesterday was National Nachos Day? 🌮
And Monday was National Doughnut day? 🍩
Email Planner is a tool that allows your team to easily visualize and plan email marketing campaigns based on Key Marketing Moments. You can invite team members, assigns tasks, set deadlines and automate reminders.
It’s free forever, check it out now!
- Pros:
Great looking UI + really helpful to create a sales campaign, helps you to keep and prioritize tasksCons:
none
Perfect for sales managers and marketersConstantine Sharandak has used this product for one month.
- Pros:
Super simple to use!, great for sales!Cons:
havent found any!
Still trying it - but seems really promising! Great work Alex!Marcus Svensson has used this product for one week.
Discussion
Hunter
Aaron O'Leary@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Nontechtech
Hi there, does it sync with any email newsletter providers?
Alex. DelivetMakerPro@alexd · Founder at Collect
@aaronoleary Hey Aaron, right now it doesn't but we are considering to do it later if it's relevant for the users. Will keep you posted.
Eddy FD@eddy_fd
Hey there, great tool and super clean design! Is it really free forever?
Nicolas MoinardMaker@nicolasmoinard · Growth Marketer @Mailjet
@eddy_fd thanks! Yes, it will stay free forever :)!
Jens Polomski@jensger · Online Marketing Geek from Germany
Hey there, like the planner and the idea of your already added events a lot! Just wondering how your notification system works or if theres any way to sync with Calendars? I don´t want to check the E-Mail Planner every day :)
Alex. DelivetMakerPro@alexd · Founder at Collect
@jensger Thanks for your feedback. Right now, we are sending reminders via email. If the tool is a success, we can work on a better way to notify the users (Chrome notification, Slack, Calendar Sync,...).
Jens Polomski@jensger · Online Marketing Geek from Germany
@alexd thanks, calendar sync would be really useful :)
