This is the latest launch from SaneBox
See SaneBox’s 5 previous launches →
Home
→
Product
→
Email Deep Clean
Email Deep Clean
Free AI tool to clean up old emails and free up space
Free
1. Our AI scans your email and looks for senders that send you the most (or the largest) email. 2. Filter by size, date, etc and select senders who are no longer relevant. 3. Hit delete and clear up gigabytes of storage with a couple of clicks.
Launched in
Email
Productivity
Artificial Intelligence
by
SaneBox
SaneBox
Smart, trainable AI inbox assistant
Email Deep Clean by SaneBox
SaneBox
was hunted by
Dmitri Leonov
in
Email
,
Productivity
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Dmitri Leonov
and
Thomas Yuan
. Featured on April 28th, 2023.
SaneBox
is rated
5/5 ★
by 2 users. It first launched on January 10th, 2014.
Upvotes
12
Comments
3
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
