Products
Coming soon
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AINo CodeSocial MediaEcommerceAnalyticsAll topics
Web3Design toolsDeveloper toolsMarketingFinance
Community
Discussions
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
This is the latest launch from SaneBox
See SaneBox’s 5 previous launches
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Email Deep Clean
Email Deep Clean

Email Deep Clean

Free AI tool to clean up old emails and free up space

Free
Embed
1. Our AI scans your email and looks for senders that send you the most (or the largest) email. 2. Filter by size, date, etc and select senders who are no longer relevant. 3. Hit delete and clear up gigabytes of storage with a couple of clicks.
Launched in
Email
Productivity
Artificial Intelligence
 by
SaneBox
Advertise on Product Hunt
Advertise on Product Hunt
Ad
Grow traffic and awareness with packages starting at $1k
About this launch
SaneBox
SaneBoxSmart, trainable AI inbox assistant
2reviews
15
followers
Email Deep Clean by
SaneBox
was hunted by
Dmitri Leonov
in Email, Productivity, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Dmitri Leonov
and
Thomas Yuan
. Featured on April 28th, 2023.
SaneBox
is rated 5/5 by 2 users. It first launched on January 10th, 2014.
Upvotes
12
Vote chart
Comments
3
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-