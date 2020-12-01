Email Benchmark Report 2020

discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Nichole Elizabeth DeMeré
Hunter
B2B SaaS Consultant
The COVID-19 pandemic has had a tremendous effect on email marketing in 2020. During intense global lockdowns, some companies slashed their marketing budgets, some paused their email activity all together, and others identified opportunities to reach out via email to their customers more than ever. As a result, Netcore's email experts were inspired to look into the data to determine what was working and...well, what wasn't. They studied 50 billion+ emails sent from their marketing platforms from top brands globally belonging to 15 major industries and created a data-backed report. In this report, they address:
How is the use of AI is influencing email marketing
The global standards for email inboxing
The effectiveness of video in email
Writing effective subject lines
And more!
