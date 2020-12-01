  1. Home
  2.  → Email Benchmark Report 2020

Email Benchmark Report 2020

A study of 50 billion+ emails across 15 major industries

Netcore studied 50+ billion brand emails sent from their campaign platforms from 15 major industries during the intense lockdown during the pandemic in 2020. This report provides insights on how email has changed inevitably for 2020 and beyond.
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
2 Reviews5.0/5
Nichole Elizabeth DeMeré
Hunter
B2B SaaS Consultant
The COVID-19 pandemic has had a tremendous effect on email marketing in 2020. During intense global lockdowns, some companies slashed their marketing budgets, some paused their email activity all together, and others identified opportunities to reach out via email to their customers more than ever. As a result, Netcore's email experts were inspired to look into the data to determine what was working and...well, what wasn't. They studied 50 billion+ emails sent from their marketing platforms from top brands globally belonging to 15 major industries and created a data-backed report. In this report, they address:
  • How is the use of AI is influencing email marketing
  • The global standards for email inboxing
  • The effectiveness of video in email
  • Writing effective subject lines
  • And more!
    • Share