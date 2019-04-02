Log InSign up
Elvie Pump

The world’s first silent wearable breast pump

Elvie Pump makes it possible to pump on your own terms - at home, at work or on-the-go. Ditch the hours spent hidden in cupboards, tethered to a wall or cleaning tubes. With Elvie Pump you can lead the meeting, get outside or simply enjoy some peace and quiet.
FemBeat: Elvie Raises $42 Million For Its Smart Kegel Tracker And Silent Breast PumpUrinary incontinence and breast pumping are two things many mothers face after giving birth. But the tech industry has lagged behind when it comes to disrupting women's health. According to a recent survey conducted by market research firm AYTM, only 32% of women believe technology is designed for them.
ForbesBérénice Magistretti
Elvie raises $42M to become the go-to destination for women's healthElvie, the developer of femtech hardware including a silent wearable breast pump and a smart pelvic floor exerciser, is one of the boldest startups around. Led by co-founder and chief executive officer Tania Boler, the London-based business has successfully infiltrated the bro-y community of venture capitalists, which has historically shied away from the "unrelatable" and "niche" sector that is women's health.
TechCrunch
Emily Snowdon (née Hodgins)
Emily Snowdon (née Hodgins)
Aaron O'Leary
Aaron O'Leary@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Chef.
Woah $42 million that's huge but well deserved! Great to see a company trying to advance this
