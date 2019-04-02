Elvie Pump

Elvie raises $42M to become the go-to destination for women's health

Elvie, the developer of femtech hardware including a silent wearable breast pump and a smart pelvic floor exerciser, is one of the boldest startups around. Led by co-founder and chief executive officer Tania Boler, the London-based business has successfully infiltrated the bro-y community of venture capitalists, which has historically shied away from the "unrelatable" and "niche" sector that is women's health.