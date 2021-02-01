Elon Stocks

  1. Home
Trade on Elon's tweets to make money 💰

Our app is simple! When Elon mentions a stock in a tweet, we’ll send you a text 📲
It’s like insider trading, but legal 💯
STONKS to the MOON 🚀🚀🚀
Sharath Kuruganty
From the makers of Musk on Mars, Slow(slowest checkout on the planet), and some hilarious(but powerful) products I have ever seen, Whit and Ash are back with another hot launch 💯 Their timing and execution are impeccable as usual 🔥 If you want to mint some money subscribe to ElonStocks 📈
Whit Anderson
@5harath Thanks so much for Hunting us Sharath!! You da best.
Deepak SahuData Engineer| ML| Product Freak
Which tool you have used in this project? If you can answer
Jamie RussoAuthor, The Underdog Paradox
Take this team to the moon, or Mars 🚀
Vensy KrishnaLawyer turned entrepreneur.
Another big upvote from me ⚡️✨
Janel
Maker of Newsletter OS
You guys never fail to amaze me with your creativity! Amazing job.
Tyler Bell
Software Developer, MemberStack
This is brilliant!
Karthik RamkumarDreamer with a clear vision
is it available for Indian Stocks too?
Arek Der-SarkissianLead @ Covalent, CS @ UCLA
