EllisX 2.0

Leia Ruseva
MakerCo-founder @EllisX
Hey Product Hunt, We’re super excited to share EllisX with you. Why we created EllisX We’re entrepreneurs and have experienced the pain of trying to secure media coverage for our startups ourselves. We know how difficult and time-consuming it is to find relevant podcasters, writers and event organizers, craft the perfect pitch for each one of them...and how disappointing it is to never hear back. We’re tired of hearing the same stories over and over again, and seeing so many talented entrepreneurs not get the recognition they deserve, simply because they don’t know the right people. That’s why we built EllisX. Our product is designed to help startups increase brand awareness through media coverage and speaking engagements. The best part? It only takes 2 clicks. Who is EllisX for? Startups looking to increase brand awareness without breaking the bank. If you’re full-time on your business, have a product in the market and initial traction, we’re here to help. What is EllisX? “EllisX is solving a need in the marketplace by connecting entrepreneurs with speaking opportunities and journalists. I’ve only been part of the platform for a short time and because of EllisX, I recently spoke on a panel for female entrepreneurs. Thank you, EllisX!” - Robyn Parets We have a special 12% discount for the Product Hunt community for the next 48 hours. Just mention you found us through PH and we’ll follow up with details. We’re looking forward to getting your feedback on EllisX! Thank you, Leia & Richard
