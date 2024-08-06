  • Subscribe
    Elisi

    Boost Performance with AI coach

    Elisi is a user-friendly, cross-device All-in-one Planner to help you improve personal productivity. Our AI scans tasks, pinpoints fears, and offers tailored strategies to help you overcome them, boost confidence, and achieve your goals.
    Productivity
    Marketing
    Artificial Intelligence
    Elisi by
    was hunted by
    Ema Elisi
    in Productivity, Marketing, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
    Ema Elisi
    ,
    tod
    ,
    Zujian Lee
    ,
    Angke Chen
    ,
    陈镇聪
    ,
    William Scott
    ,
    Emma Ning
    ,
    Jiaxing Li
    and
    Samar Ali
    . Featured on August 30th, 2024.
    is rated 5/5 by 9 users. It first launched on February 13th, 2019.
