This is the latest launch from Elisi : AI-powered Goal Management App
See Elisi : AI-powered Goal Management App’s 2 previous launches →
Home
Product
Elisi
Elisi
Boost Performance with AI coach
Visit
Upvote 146
1 month premium
•
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Elisi is a user-friendly, cross-device All-in-one Planner to help you improve personal productivity. Our AI scans tasks, pinpoints fears, and offers tailored strategies to help you overcome them, boost confidence, and achieve your goals.
Launched in
Productivity
Marketing
Artificial Intelligence
by
Elisi : AI-powered Goal Management App
Interactive
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Show more
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
Elisi : AI-powered Goal Management App
Mindful Productivity: Boost Performance with AI Coach
9
reviews
235
followers
Follow for updates
Elisi by
Elisi : AI-powered Goal Management App
was hunted by
Ema Elisi
in
Productivity
,
Marketing
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Ema Elisi
,
tod
,
Zujian Lee
,
Angke Chen
,
陈镇聪
,
William Scott
,
Emma Ning
,
Jiaxing Li
and
Samar Ali
. Featured on August 30th, 2024.
Elisi : AI-powered Goal Management App
is rated
5/5 ★
by 9 users. It first launched on February 13th, 2019.
Upvotes
146
Comments
75
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
