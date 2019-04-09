Elements for WordPress
Free templates & premium stock photos from Envato Elements
Access thousands of free templates and royalty-free stock photos from Envato Elements - without leaving WordPress!
Reviews
- Pros:
Envato is the Rolex of the coding/design worldCons:
No real competitors
Incredible plugin. Saves me so much time. I have been using it for awhile now, and it makes it super easy for idea inspiration.Alec Dewitz has used this product for one year.
Aaron RutleyMakerPro@aaronrutley · Product Manager
Hey Hunters! 👋 Aaron here from Envato, we’re super excited to officially launch our Elements for WordPress plugin! We’ve developed this plugin to help WordPress website creators to build stunning websites faster than ever. The Envato Elements plugin gives you access to thousands of free templates for popular page builders like Elementor - without leaving WordPress. You can browse all the templates, choose the one you like and import it directly into your website 🙌 We’ve also just released our integration with Envato Elements, so now subscribers can browse 680,000+ premium, royalty-free stock photos and import them directly into WordPress 📷 We’re excited by this launch and we hope you are too! 😁 It would be great if you could give the plugin a try and let me know what you think in the comments.
Alec Dewitz@alecdewitz · Maker
Hey @aaronrutley + team, I have been using the plugin and Envato Elements for awhile now for all my sites. I've got Elementor Pro and I use the templates for inspiration on all of them. I love seeing all the new stuff too. You guys keep rocking it.
