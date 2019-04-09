Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → Elements for WordPress

Elements for WordPress

Free templates & premium stock photos from Envato Elements

get it
#2 Product of the DayToday
Access thousands of free templates and royalty-free stock photos from Envato Elements - without leaving WordPress!
Reviews
Alec Dewitz
 
Helpful
  • Alec Dewitz
    Alec DewitzMaker
    Pros: 

    Envato is the Rolex of the coding/design world

    Cons: 

    No real competitors

    Incredible plugin. Saves me so much time. I have been using it for awhile now, and it makes it super easy for idea inspiration.

    Alec Dewitz has used this product for one year.
    Comments (0)
Discussion
Hunter
Aaron Rutley
Aaron Rutley
Makers
Aaron Rutley
Aaron Rutley
David Baker
David Baker
Collis
Collis
John Kappa
John Kappa
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Aaron Rutley
Aaron RutleyMakerPro@aaronrutley · Product Manager
Hey Hunters! 👋 Aaron here from Envato, we’re super excited to officially launch our Elements for WordPress plugin! We’ve developed this plugin to help WordPress website creators to build stunning websites faster than ever. The Envato Elements plugin gives you access to thousands of free templates for popular page builders like Elementor - without leaving WordPress. You can browse all the templates, choose the one you like and import it directly into your website 🙌 We’ve also just released our integration with Envato Elements, so now subscribers can browse 680,000+ premium, royalty-free stock photos and import them directly into WordPress 📷 We’re excited by this launch and we hope you are too! 😁 It would be great if you could give the plugin a try and let me know what you think in the comments.
Upvote (2)·
Alec Dewitz
Alec Dewitz@alecdewitz · Maker
Hey @aaronrutley + team, I have been using the plugin and Envato Elements for awhile now for all my sites. I've got Elementor Pro and I use the templates for inspiration on all of them. I love seeing all the new stuff too. You guys keep rocking it.
Upvote ·