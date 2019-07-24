Discussion
Aaron Rutley
Hey Hunters! 👋 Aaron here from Envato, we’re super excited to officially launch our Elements for Sketch plugin today! We’ve developed this plugin to help designers create stunning user interfaces for websites and mobile apps - faster than ever. The Envato Elements Sketch plugin gives you access to 50 Free UI kits which contain over 2,000 individual section or screen templates. You can easily browse and import any of these free templates, without leaving Sketch. 🙌 Just when you thought it couldn’t get any better, we’ve also released our integration with Envato Elements, so now subscribers can browse 790,000+ premium, royalty-free stock photos and import them directly into Sketch 📷 We’re so excited by this launch and we hope you are too! 😁 It would be great if you could give the plugin a try and let me know what you think in the comments.
This is awesome!!
@bianca_pellizzari Thanks!
Hiring
Looks great, loving all the recent products!
@thomasdav_is Thanks Thomas!
@thomasdav_is 👍🏼 Thx