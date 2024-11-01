Launches
ElectMap USA
ElectMap USA
Predict how each USA state will vote in 2024
Free
Turn your 2024 election predictions into shareable maps. Explore historical results (2008-2020), track swing states, and get real-time insights. Create your prediction, share it, and prove you called it first. Built with real electoral data. 🗳️🎯
Launched in
Politics
Analytics
Maps
by
ElectMap USA
About this launch
ElectMap USA
Predict 2024, prove you called it first!
ElectMap USA by
ElectMap USA
was hunted by
Vibor Cipan
in
Politics
,
Analytics
,
Maps
. Made by
Vibor Cipan
. Featured on November 2nd, 2024.
ElectMap USA
is not rated yet. This is ElectMap USA's first launch.
Upvotes 3
3
Comments 1
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
