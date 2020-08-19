eJOY for Chrome

discussion
Diep Bui
Maker
Hi Product Hunt! We are a team of 13 techies & language lovers who know very well the pain of learning a language with a traditional textbook and created a product to ‘fix’ that. 🔨 In 2018, we developed eJOY extension with one goal in mind: helping ANY English learners improve their English skills with actual joy AND results. This extension integrates simple but effective learning tools and works with most video-based platforms popular to the vast majority of English lovers like Netflix or Youtube, as well as anything-text: articles, recipes, or your client's emails! Currently, eJOY extension is enjoyed by 100,000+ active users, with 1,900 5* votes on Google Play. And, it’s free. 🙌 What's on offer: - Learn with duo subtitles while binge-watching any videos on popular platforms (Netflix, Youtube, Coursera, Udemy, Amazon Prime, you name it) - Get instant translation from any text-based stuff online (it's PDF-friendly, as long as it’s opened with your Chrome browser) - Look up words/phrases directly from the subtitles or texts for its meaning, translation, pronunciation, thesaurus, slang use, and more. - Turn text to audio at your preferred speed - See words in real contexts extracted from thousands of Youtube videos - Save words to WordBook - Memorize new words with spaced-repetition games & Youtube based exercises - Improve pronunciation with game Speak - Track your word's fluency and learning progress - Sync across phones and laptops (if you use other eJOY products) - Ad-free and more Besides eJOY extension, you can check out other products we have, such as: eJOY Go for desktop, eJOY English and eJOY Reader for smartphone (available on Apple Store & Google Play) We hope you enjoy the product. As we're committed to always improving anything we make, feedback is more than welcome! We have a SPECIAL OFFER for Product Hunter! Visit Product Hunt Offer today!
I like this app very much. I have been looking for something such as this for a quite long time. Finally, found it in an ejoy what I wished for and it exceeded my expectation. It was an excellent concept and it was applied on the app flawlessly. There is no boring feeling of learning the new language. instead it was fun. I wish, I will be able to learn English fluency quickly.
I love ejoy. I have been struggling with English for a long line. And then I found it. I feel very happy when I learn English with ejoy. Thank you very much ejoy