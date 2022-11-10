Products
eight dollars
Ranked #12 for today
eight dollars
See which users paid to be verified on Twitter
A Chrome extension that will let you know who has paid $8 for Twitter Blue verification. You’ll see an “actually verified” label on original verified accounts, and a “paid for verification” with a blue dollar sign for Twitter Blue accounts.
Launched in
Chrome Extensions
,
Twitter
,
GitHub
by
eight dollars
About this launch
eight dollars
See which users paid to be verified on Twitter
eight dollars by
eight dollars
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in
Chrome Extensions
,
Twitter
,
GitHub
. Made by
W̒̃̆̌ɒ̈́͌̓̉͗lͧ́ͨͣͯ͞ƚ
. Featured on November 11th, 2022.
eight dollars
is not rated yet. This is eight dollars's first launch.
Upvotes
4
Comments
2
Day rank
#12
Week rank
#200
Report