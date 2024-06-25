Launches
eHammurabi
eHammurabi
A digital version of the code of Hammurabi
eHammurabi provides the entire text of Hammurabi's Law Code: cuneiform signs, transliteration, normalization, and English translations. Tools like MultiView allow you to compare up to seven sources for a given translation, and so much more.
About this launch
eHammurabi
A comprehensive digital version of the Law Code of Hammurabi
eHammurabi by
eHammurabi
was hunted by
OMNIKA
in
History Books
,
Education
,
Online Learning
. Made by
OMNIKA
. Featured on June 26th, 2024.
eHammurabi
is not rated yet. This is eHammurabi's first launch.
