eHammurabi

A digital version of the code of Hammurabi

eHammurabi provides the entire text of Hammurabi's Law Code: cuneiform signs, transliteration, normalization, and English translations. Tools like MultiView allow you to compare up to seven sources for a given translation, and so much more.
History Books
Education
Online Learning
Pexx
Pexx
About this launch
OMNIKA
in History Books, Education, Online Learning. Made by
OMNIKA
. Featured on June 26th, 2024.
is not rated yet. This is eHammurabi's first launch.
