Hi everyone - I’m Seunggi KIM, founder of EFFY LIVE, the team behind Effy. I always enjoy talking to others. During the Corona Pandemic, this wasn't that easy. Effy can always hear people's voices. Chat with new friends on live streaming, or create a byte-sized podcast and share it with the world. ✨ Create the 30-sec voice post like TikTok (But only voice, not video) ✨ Create the live voice group chat like Twitch (But only voice, not video) ✨ Easily share and play voice posts ✨ Follow, like, gift and hashtags for voice content ✨ EVERY post is a voice. Every! We’d love some feedback and I’ll be around to answer any questions!
