Hernan AracenaMaker@hernan_aracena
Hey there Product hunt! We've just launched Effortless 2.0. We’ve come a long way since first posting on PH one year ago. With this launch we want to become the minimalist alternative to the traditional productivity (ToDo, GTD, Pomodoro, Kanban etc.) apps. Effortless 2.0 help you focus on every single thing you need it to do so you can be effective. And nothing else. The idea is to make time estimates more meaningful and quantifiable. We have added many great new additions help you to help you stay focused and beat procrastination even faster: 1. Added 'Quick Add' feature that lets you easily add a new task and begin working on it without opening up your task list 2. Added a status bar which shows you the number of pending tasks, cumulative task time remaining and estimated time of completing all tasks 3. If the task name is too long to appear in your menu bar, Effortless now tries to abbreviate it so that it fits 4. Added notification that alerts you when the timer has finished 5. Completing a task will take you to your next task automatically so you stay in “the flow” 6. Global keyboard shortcut can now be changed/removed 7. Design improvements P.S: Thank you to everyone who helped us fix all the bugs and problems we had in the 1.0 version.
