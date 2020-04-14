eesel
Hey Product Hunt! I'm Julien, and I built eesel with @amoghito and @salper. If you're anything like us, you probably get to work with a lot of documents: from project briefs in Google Docs, planning in Notion, issues in Github to designs in Figma, and so on. Things can get real messy, real fast. We tried to bring in more organised folders on GDrive but that was hard to maintain. We tried to standardise tooling but that just didn't feel right. People like to experiment with new tools and they might actually find something that works better for everyone. We tried a few API based integrations to bring together our work documents but these tools only worked with a handful of products and all required some scary access to our data. That's when we took our pen and notepads, did a bit of field research, and realised 2 things: - Most of our work happens on the browser - We pretty much always just need to access docs we've already seen before So we decided to build eesel, a super simple way to "filter" your browser history to only show stuff relevant for work. There's no need to create an account, grant scary permissions or even manually connect tools. eesel just works right after install. eesel automatically saves the pages relevant for your work, makes the titles and content searchable, and keeps things totally local and secure. We have many more ideas for eesel, and we'd love to get your feedback! Cheers, Amogh, Stefen, and Julien
Thanks @onmyway133 ! Yes, we're planning to work on a Safari and a Firefox version. We'll definitely post it there when that happens!
Congratulations team, this is slick. I used it while sharing screen in a Zoom meeting recently and others in the call said "what is THAT?"
Amazing work! It's so awesome to see this live and out in public. Really useful for someone like me who basically lives in thousands of docs. Looking forward to saving a lot of time from not having too search for them! 🤩
Congrats guys 🥳 great launch, been using this for almost 6 months now