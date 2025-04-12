Launches
Educato for Students
Educato for Students
AI tutor prep for 10.000+ university exams
Visit
Upvote 106
Ace your exams with Educato! Our AI-driven platform offers personalized learning and top-notch exam prep resources. Join now and unlock your full potential!
Free Options
Launch tags:
Education
•
Artificial Intelligence
•
School
About this launch
Educato
Smarter tech. superior prep.
Educato for Students by
Educato
was hunted by
Garry Tan
in
Education
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
School
. Made by
Codrut Lemeni
,
Felix Gabler
,
Calin-George Demeter
,
Pierre- Louis Monnot
,
Vlad Vatasescu
and
Marcu Tritescu
. Featured on April 14th, 2025.
Educato
is not rated yet. This is Educato's first launch.