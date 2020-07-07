Discussion
Gali Erez
Maker
Thanks so much for hunting us, @benln I’m Gali, head of product for Editor X. As a former UX & web designer, it’s been a dream to create the exact web design product I’ve always wanted. So many tools out there do only half the job or are a total headache to master. We’ve developed a platform that combines all the advanced design tools you need with really intuitive drag and drop, built-in business solutions and powerful web hosting. For all the developers & code lovers out there, you can also add your own custom code and connect to APIs to build complex web applications. We’re still in beta and the team is constantly evolving the platform. Basically our mission is to give all professional creators the ultimate web design solution. Try it out and let us know how you find it! I’m here to answer any questions, so feel free to reach out. Thanks, Gali
Congrats! Looks great 🔥
Looks very cool! What's the pricing like for this? I checked the website but couldn't find any info.
Maker
Hi @andrepaul! You can build and launch an unlimited number of projects on Editor X for free. If you want to connect a custom domain, enable online payments and get extra whistles and bells, there are a bunch of premium plans to choose from.
Looks cool. Does this compare to using a WordPress to create a website? Are you guys banking on more speed or design, ease?