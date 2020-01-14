Discussion
👋 Hi Product Hunt! I'm Abraão, a Brazilian who dreams to use creation of products to change my reality. This is my first launch on Product Hunt and represents a great oportunity for me, so I'm really anxious. 💡 Idea: This idea came up when I was a front-end in a brazilian company and used to create and mantain pages for marketing campaigns. Often I had to make text updates in some pages. One day I talked to the girl who demanded me this tasks: - "Hey, the next time you have any text update, call me". The moment came up and she called me. And I injected some script in her browser that made the whole page editable: - "Wooow this is great" she said. She loved it. So she started to call me often to do the same. That was when I noticed this could be a product. 🎁 Features: - Edit texts on the fly - Pause editable mode anytime - Storage for all your editions made 💲🚀 Product Hunt launch promo: Use "phlaunch" to get 40% off! ❤ I made this with much love, so let me know what you think! 🙏
