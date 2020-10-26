Editly is an open source tool for creating video clips using super simple, declarative Non-Linear Video Editing specs written in JSON or Javascript. Editly allows you to easily and programmatically edit a video from a set of clips, images, audio, titles and more, with smooth transitions and music overlaid.
Mikael Finstad
MakerFreelance software developer
Editly lets you edit videos with code! 🤓 I can't wait to see what you all build with this! The YouTube video was created with this file: https://github.com/mifi/editly/b... The PH thumbnail GIF was created with this file: https://github.com/mifi/editly/b...
