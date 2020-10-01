discussion
Robert Rozenvasser
MakerSoftware engineer and founder
Hey Hunters! On Wall St many are familiar with Form 13F Filings (https://bit.ly/2HKlsIY), but Main St is mainly left in the dark about the valuable investing information disclosed in such reports. Edgr is looking to change that. In short, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), requires investment firms controlling investments of more than $100 million to report their securities holdings each quarter. These reports, known as Form 13F Filings, are made public 45 days after each calendar quarter end. Form 13F Filings list holdings that large investment funds own and report on. Comparing current holdings with previous quarters identifies which stocks that they are buying and selling. Edgr’s data analytics cull through reported holdings by fund managers and sorts through them based on a variety of factors such as past performance of the fund, typical hold times for stock acquisitions, patterns of acquisition, the size of purchases, as well as other factors relevant to assessing the funds’ conviction and performance. These data analytics are optimized using machine learning algorithms and produces a list of securities that are updated every quarter (i.e. every 3 months). We call this list the Edgr Index. Historically, the index produced by Edgr data analytics has outperformed the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY). However, past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Edgr is simply providing data analytics on the stock activity of fund managers with successful track records. So, this begs the question, are Form 13F Filings useful even with a 45-day lag? The historical performance of our back tested models suggests that the answer is yes. This is because the Edgr Index is primarily based on the holdings of funds that that exhibit longer holding stock periods. In addition, Edgr’s algorithms attempt to differentiate long term stock conviction from short term stock conviction. In addition to proving users with the Edgr Index, we also allow them to view the reported holdings of funds we have identified as good candidates for a replication strategy. Users may further analyze the back tested returns for each fund across different time horizons. While not all funds have strong performance as calculated purely from their Form 13F filings, you will find that many do in fact consistently outperform the market benchmarks. Do you want to know the hypothetical return on a portfolio had it copied Warren Buffett’s largest 3 stock positions (by market value as reported in his firms Form 13F Filings) over different time periods? Edgr has the answer. We hope you find Edgr a useful tool in your investment tool belt. Any and all feedback is greatly appreciated!
