EDGE Pro
Ranked #19 for today
EDGE Pro
Bring true modularity to your workstation
EDGE Pro features a structure that allows it to be MagSafe® compatible, magnetically detachable (so it can be used independently), strong enough to hold tablets and iPads, adjustable for increased visibility, and rotatable.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Crowdfunding
,
Tech
by
EDGE Pro
About this launch
EDGE Pro
Bring True Modularity To Your Workstation
EDGE Pro by
EDGE Pro
was hunted by
Celina Moreno
in
Productivity
,
Crowdfunding
,
Tech
. Made by
Lo effe
. Featured on October 14th, 2022.
EDGE Pro
is not rated yet. This is EDGE Pro's first launch.
Upvotes
1
Comments
0
Day rank
#19
Week rank
#189
