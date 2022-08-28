Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
This is the latest launch from DevCycle
See DevCycle ’s 2 previous launches →
Home
→
Product
→
Edge Flags by DevCycle
Ranked #6 for today
Edge Flags by DevCycle
Edge powered feature flags instantly delivered globally
Visit
Upvote 2
14 days free
•
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
With Edge Flags, engineering teams can now use feature flags in serverless environments with the same ease they’re used to within their traditional implementations. All data is made available for feature targeting right when you need it.
Launched in
Developer Tools
,
SDK
,
Edge Extensions
by
DevCycle
Speech-to-text APIs by AssemblyAI
Ad
APIs to automatically transcribe and understand audio
About this launch
DevCycle
Simplify releases. Move faster.
8
reviews
110
followers
Follow for updates
Edge Flags by DevCycle by
DevCycle
was hunted by
May Chau
in
Developer Tools
,
SDK
,
Edge Extensions
. Made by
Vic Vuci
,
Cobi Druxerman
and
Aaron Glazer
. Featured on September 4th, 2022.
DevCycle
is rated
5/5 ★
by 8 users. It first launched on March 16th, 2022.
Upvotes
2
Comments
1
Day rank
#6
Week rank
#154
Report