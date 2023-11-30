Products
Edgar

Edgar

A simple tool to track financial performance of companies

No more fiddling around documents and links. Use Edgar to track financial performance of your favorite companies across the S&P 500.
Launched in
Investing
Finance
Personal Finance
Edgar

Support is great. Feedback is even better.

"Would love feedback from the community on what features you would like to see! "

Edgar by
was hunted by
cswamy
in Investing, Finance, Personal Finance. Made by
cswamy
. Featured on December 1st, 2023.
