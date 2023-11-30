Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
E-Commerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design Tools
Developer Tools
Marketing
Finance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Edgar
Edgar
A simple tool to track financial performance of companies
Visit
Upvote 16
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
No more fiddling around documents and links. Use Edgar to track financial performance of your favorite companies across the S&P 500.
Launched in
Investing
Finance
Personal Finance
by
Edgar
Support is great. Feedback is even better.
"Would love feedback from the community on what features you would like to see! "
The makers of Edgar
About this launch
Edgar
A simple tool to track financial performance of companies
0
reviews
16
followers
Follow for updates
Edgar by
Edgar
was hunted by
cswamy
in
Investing
,
Finance
,
Personal Finance
. Made by
cswamy
. Featured on December 1st, 2023.
Edgar
is not rated yet. This is Edgar's first launch.
Upvotes
16
Comments
11
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report