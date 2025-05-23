Subscribe
Sign in
  1. Home
  2. Product
  3. EddyOwl
EddyOwl

8. EddyOwl

Empowering Educators with AI-Driven Grading and Analytics
EddyOwl is an AI-powered platform that automates the grading of handwritten assessments, providing instant feedback and detailed analytics to streamline the evaluation process for educators.
Free Options
Launch tags:
AnalyticsEducationArtificial Intelligence

Meet the team

EddyOwl gallery image
EddyOwl gallery image
About this launch
EddyOwl
EddyOwl
Empowering Educators with AI-Driven Grading and Analytics
56
Points
Point chart
1
Comments
Comments chart
#8
Day Rank
#740
Week Rank
EddyOwl by
EddyOwl
was hunted by
Kshitij Singh
in Analytics, Education, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Kshitij Singh
. Featured on May 24th, 2025.
EddyOwl
is not rated yet. This is EddyOwl's first launch.