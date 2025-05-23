Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Forums
Forums
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
EddyOwl
8. EddyOwl
Empowering Educators with AI-Driven Grading and Analytics
Visit
Upvote 56
EddyOwl is an AI-powered platform that automates the grading of handwritten assessments, providing instant feedback and detailed analytics to streamline the evaluation process for educators.
Free Options
Launch tags:
Analytics
•
Education
•
Artificial Intelligence
Meet the team
Show more
Show more
About this launch
EddyOwl
Empowering Educators with AI-Driven Grading and Analytics
Follow
56
Points
1
Comments
#8
Day Rank
#740
Week Rank
EddyOwl by
EddyOwl
was hunted by
Kshitij Singh
in
Analytics
,
Education
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Kshitij Singh
. Featured on May 24th, 2025.
EddyOwl
is not rated yet. This is EddyOwl's first launch.