Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
How to post?
Sign in
Home
→
Product
→
Edde AI
Edde AI
Your Academic Assistant - Write Essays, Cite Papers & More
Visit
Upvote 49
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
From essays to research papers, Edde.ai streamlines your academic journey with AI-powered tools. Start Writing, Researching, and Learning today.
Launched in
Productivity
Education
Artificial Intelligence
by
Edde AI
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
BoilerBay
337 upvotes
Used Boilerbay's Boilerplate, Makes our work easier.
About this launch
Edde AI
Your Academic Assistant - Write Essays, Cite Papers & More
0
reviews
47
followers
Follow for updates
Edde AI by
Edde AI
was hunted by
Muhammad Taimoor Hassan
in
Productivity
,
Education
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Muhammad Taimoor Hassan
. Featured on May 20th, 2024.
Edde AI
is not rated yet. This is Edde AI's first launch.
Upvotes
49
Comments
18
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report