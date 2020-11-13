discussion
Musharof Chowdhury
Maker
Founder - GrayGrids, UIdeck, LineIcons
Hi ProductHunt 👋 We designed and developed this UI kit by analyzing demand for eCommerce HTML templates on GrayGrids and other marketplaces. We couldn't find HTML eCommerce templates with enough UI elements and options to choose from, but users are desperately looking for plain HTML eCommerce templates for their custom eCommerce web projects. I know there are so many feature-rich WordPress and CMS themes available with tons of pages and elements but, for plain HTML/Bootstrap there are very few or no templates or UI Kit with a complete design system and all essential elements. So, we created this to serve our existing users and to create an impact on the HTML e-commerce area on the web. ✨ WHAT'S INSIDE 💎 300+ Elements: Comes with 300+ e-commerce focused UI elements with amazing & clean design. 🚀 150+ Sections: Everything you need for eCommerce from product grids to business sections to forms to footers. We covered every possible area so that you no need another inspiration or template while building your own custom eCommerce web app UI. ⚡ UI Kit Elements: Comes with a very well-researched and well-defined design system and UI Kit Elements. From typography to forms to buttons to navigation all are ready. 🖌️ Design Source File: Figma design source file is included with download package for business and SaaS plans. 👑 10 Templates: To get started easily, we created some getting started homepages and one complete template. You can grab other sections and elements from the UI kit as well to make your own. 📚 Documentation: A help file that explains everything about this UI kit and helps you to get started. 😍 Anything for Product Hunters?: Offering 40% Flat Discount on all plans. Apply coupon code: PHSPECIAL40 during checkout. (first 20 copies).
