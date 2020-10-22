  1. Home
  2.  → EcoMatcher 2.0

EcoMatcher 2.0

Plant, track and gift trees and forests

TreeApp 2.0 allows you to:
- Plant trees in a transparent way;
- Virtually travel to every tree;
- Gift trees in various themes;
- Check your carbon footprint and how to offset;
- Take a “selfie” with your tree and farmer;
- Send a “Thank You” to your farmer.
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
2 Reviews5.0/5
Bas Fransen
Hunter
The EcoMatcher team proudly presents the next-gen mobile technology that allows you and your customers to plant, track and gift trees, say "Thank You" to your farmer, take a "selfie" or "treefie" with your tree and farmer, check on your carbon footprint and how to offset, and so much more. Let's get more trees planted in a transparent and fun way. Treegards!
Share
Arshad G. ChowdhuryCreator of Power 20
So smart. An easy way to buy and gift trees or even a whole forest and see the impact.
Share