Tristan Pollock
Hunter
During COVID and all my online shopping, I wasn't sure how to reduce the carbon footprint. Ecocart is a supercalifragilisticexpialidocious slick way to shop carbon neutral. I'm using it every time I shop. Plus, every install plants a tree 🌲
Dane Baker
@pollock Thank you so much for the hunt and all your support, Tristan! Can't wait for people to see just how easy it is to offset their environmental footprint.
Dane Baker
Hey Product Hunt! 👋 For each install this week, EcoCart will plant a tree 🌲 EcoCart began with the idea that fighting climate change should be easy and accessible for everyone. Sustainability is often touted as something that requires drastic changes and for consumers to say “no” to their favorite brands. With EcoCart, you can be a champion of sustainability while doing what you already do best: shopping online. EcoCart is a Chrome Extension that helps offset your carbon footprint each time you make an online order, all for free. Simply add the extension, create an account, and shop like you would normally. You’ll see “Make My Order Carbon Neutral” pop up when you visit 10,000+ of your favorite online stores. EcoCart donates to carbon offset projects that are certified by the world’s major carbon standards. When you sign up with EcoCart, you can choose to support projects that: 🌲 Plant trees to fight deforestation 🚰 Provide clean water to families in need ☀️ Build solar farms for renewable energy Huge thank you to @pollock for supporting us along the way and hunting us today—we couldn’t do it without you! Let us know what carbon offsetting projects you’d like to see next on EcoCart and start saving the planet today, all with the click of a button. 🌎 💚
Katie Chan
As someone who online shops a lot, EcoCart is a great way to make a difference with such a small effort! If you're going to spend money on random things, might as well plant a tree while doing it haha
Dane Baker
@kkatiechann Couldn't agree more, Katie. So glad you feel the same way. That's exactly why we built EcoCart :)
Osman Koc
Loved it, good luck guys!
Dane Baker
@osman_koc Thank so much Osman! It was definitely a long road to get here and we're excited to be launching.
JacksonIndie Maker
Hi Dane, the producthunt ecocart.io seems to redirect back to PH
Dane Baker
MakerMaking ecommerce carbon neutral @ecocart
@jacksonhong_ Hey Jackson - thank for letting me know! I'll check out that producthunt handle. However, if you click our Chrome store link in the top right, you'll be able to get to our extension!
