Deals
Jobs
Makers
Radio
Ship
Log In
Sign up
Home
→
Ecobee SmartCamera
Ecobee SmartCamera
A new indoor security camera with a built-in Alexa speaker
Photography
Tech
+ 1
Live in the moment and connect with the ones that matter from anywhere. The camera notifies you about important events so you don’t miss a thing, while always respecting your privacy.
Tweet
Share
Embed
Featured
2 hours ago
You can talk to this home security camera and it will talk back to you
Smart thermostat maker Ecobee has announced its first indoor security camera, the $179 SmartCamera. The device is actually just one piece of a new home security platform, which the company calls Haven. In addition to the new SmartCamera, Ecobee is also introducing SmartSensor for doors and windows, a combination entrance and motion sensor that's not unlike Google's Nest Detect.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Yes
No
No reviews yet
Junior Owolabi
This technology reminds me of Blink (an indoor/outdoor) camera company owned by Amazon Please may I know, how does this technology differ to Blink's
Upvote (1)
Share
27 minutes ago
Send