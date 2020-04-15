Ecobee SmartCamera

You can talk to this home security camera and it will talk back to you

Smart thermostat maker Ecobee has announced its first indoor security camera, the $179 SmartCamera. The device is actually just one piece of a new home security platform, which the company calls Haven. In addition to the new SmartCamera, Ecobee is also introducing SmartSensor for doors and windows, a combination entrance and motion sensor that's not unlike Google's Nest Detect.