Ecobee Smart Thermostat

Powered by the latest technology, SmartThermostat with voice control enhances how you experience comfort and brings new meaning to having control of your smart home.
Despite its name, Ecobee's SmartThermostat is no mere thermostatFor more than a decade, Ecobee has slugged it out with Nest in the battle for smart thermostat supremacy. Nest's design and simple ring control has achieved near-iconic status, but we'd argue that Ecobee is the more innovative of the two. Four generations of devices have added thoughtful and helpful home control features.
Digital Trends
Ecobee's new SmartThermostat is faster, sleeker, and a better Alexa speakerEcobee has officially announced its latest thermostat, the simply named SmartThermostat. This fifth-generation model looks very similar to 2017's Ecobee4, and it shares that model's built-in Alexa smart speaker features. But the new SmartThermostat does have a number of upgrades, including faster performance, a louder, better-quality speaker, nicer materials, and a completely redesigned remote sensor.
The Verge
Hunter
Aaron O'LearyHunter@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Chef.
Love the intergration of voice in this
Do you use a smart thermostat
Yup
Nope
Thinking about getting one
