EcoAlternatives is a website that helps you find eco-friendly alternatives to normal products we use everyday.
Mohamed Boudra
Hello PH! This is a small website we built over a weekend to help people easily find eco-firendly alternatives to everyday products in one place. We believe going zero waste should be easy 😃 We are also planning on opening it up and allow users to add products and alternatives soon! Follow us on Twitter to know when it happens!
