Echo Memo
Echo Memo
Your 2nd brain on social media
Save social media links, let AI read and understand the content—text, images, videos-then you can retrieve them with semantic search when you need (beyond just keywords from text).
About this launch
Echo Memo
AI powered social media bookmark
Echo Memo by
Echo Memo
was hunted by
Luo Baishun
in
Chrome Extensions
,
Social Media
,
Marketing
. Made by
Sia_xx
. Featured on April 5th, 2025.
Echo Memo
is not rated yet. This is Echo Memo's first launch.