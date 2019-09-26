Deals
Jobs
Makers
Radio
Ship
Log In
Sign up
Home
→
Echo Flex
Echo Flex
Plug-in smart speaker with Alexa
Amazon
Home
Plug it in and use your voice to access instant information, add to your shopping cart, check the weather, make hands-free calls, and control compatible smart home devices.
Tweet
Share
Embed
Featured
25 minutes ago
Amazon's new Echo Flex lets you put Alexa everywhere in your home
Amazon wants to make it easier to put Alexa in every part of your house with the Echo Flex. It's a tiny speaker that you plug into the wall, and you can even slot accessories like a night light or motion sensor into the Flex.
Hands on: Hands on: Amazon Echo Flex review
Could this be the smartest smart plug ever? Almost certainly - the Amazon Echo Flex is a compact Echo speaker that plugs straight into a wall, no cables required. Once plugged in, its onboard mic and small speaker brings Alexa AI voice smarts to corners of your home where it'd otherwise be inaccessible.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Yes
No
No reviews yet
Aaron O'Leary
Hunter
Okay love this one. I'd love to be able to purchase cheap mini homes for my google home to place around the house instead of buying new units
Upvote
Share
23 minutes ago
Send