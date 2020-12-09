discussion
Conner Nudd
Founder and CEO of Echo
Hi, I'm Conner, Co-founder of Echo, a digital content companion for the modern individual. Echo is your meeting companion, your automated note-taker, task delegator, insight propagator, point of interest capturer and your “what did they just say?” helper. Never forget a valuable insight ever again. For education; The way we study has changed, but lectures haven’t. Until now. Echo helps students and teachers in any subject remember the forgotten, revise the revisable and get back to that one key moment that you’ve always wanted to find when studying – with transcribed audio, any screen content from presentations or slides and additional notes. Use Echo with any teleconferencing tools. Teams like Salesforce, Gartner, and Cisco (and more), and students from UCL, Arizona State University and University of Pavia (and more) are already using Echo, and we’re opening up our beta to add more individuals and teams each week. Sign up for access here to join our family of over 500 Echoists and beat the list of over 1 MILLION early access registrations! Thank you to everyone in the community. Please, reach out with questions, feedback, and thoughts. Our #1 goal is to build a productivity tool that works for you. What are you missing today? What features do you wish existed? Share your thoughts, and let's work together to build the best content platform out there. 💪
