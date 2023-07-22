Products
Home
→
Product
→
EasyNPM
EasyNPM
Search & install command with one-click for npm packages
Upvote 17
A platform where developers can easily search for nodejs packages and take a glance at details without leaving the page. One-click copy option for popular package managers like npm, yarn and pnpm.
Launched in
Productivity
Open Source
Developer Tools
by
EasyNPM
Support is great. Feedback is even better.
"Thanks for checking out the launch. I would love to hear any feedback or suggestions."
The makers of EasyNPM
About this launch
EasyNPM
Discover, explore, and find the perfect NPM packages
1
review
30
followers
Follow for updates
EasyNPM by
EasyNPM
was hunted by
Akshara Hegde
in
Productivity
,
Open Source
,
Developer Tools
. Made by
Akshara Hegde
. Featured on July 23rd, 2023.
EasyNPM
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is EasyNPM's first launch.
Upvotes
17
Comments
6
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
