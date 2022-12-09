Products
Best products
Discover the best products by month
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Easy Mockup Figma Plugin
Ranked #10 for today
Easy Mockup Figma Plugin
The easiest way to create mockups in Figma
Visit
Upvote 2
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Plugin to Figma that allows transformation of the image in perspective. This tool could be used for creating mockups for laptops, phones, and banners.
Launched in
Design Tools
,
Marketing
by
Easy Mockup Figma Plugin
Speech-to-text APIs by AssemblyAI
Ad
APIs to automatically transcribe and understand audio
About this launch
Easy Mockup Figma Plugin
The easiest way to create mockups in Figma
0
reviews
1
follower
Follow for updates
Easy Mockup Figma Plugin by
Easy Mockup Figma Plugin
was hunted by
anton tishchenko
in
Design Tools
,
Marketing
. Made by
anton tishchenko
. Featured on December 10th, 2022.
Easy Mockup Figma Plugin
is not rated yet. This is Easy Mockup Figma Plugin's first launch.
Upvotes
2
Comments
0
Day rank
#10
Week rank
#204
Report