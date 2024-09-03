Launches
Easy Bookmark Viewer
Easy Bookmark Viewer
Manage and display bookmarks
Easy Bookmark Viewer transforms Chrome's new tab into a clean bookmark grid. Features smart sorting, quick search, and themes. Boosts productivity with visual layout and seamless integration.
Easy Bookmark Viewer
About this launch
Easy Bookmark Viewer
Manage and display bookmarks
Easy Bookmark Viewer by
Easy Bookmark Viewer
was hunted by
Himanshu Raikwar
in
Productivity
,
Developer Tools
,
Tech
. Made by
Himanshu Raikwar
. Featured on September 4th, 2024.
Upvotes
18
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
