Add gamification to your website or online store. With our app, you can hide Easter eggs across your website and reward those who found them all with a discount coupon in exchange for their email addresses.
Reviews
- Pros:
They are aggregating all the fun Gamification apps that you need to collect emails from your website visitorsCons:
Yet to come across
1. Makes customers browse more pages for E-commerce/Blogs
2. Reduces bounce rate
3. Increases dwell time on your website
4. Thereby helps with SEO
5. Helps collect Emails
It looks like HoverSignal team is adding smart gamification apps to their platform which are fun for the website visitors to use and look pretty fresh conceptually.Dev Hisaria has used this product for one month.
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Mike PogolshaMaker@pogolsha · Entrepreneur. CEO @ HoverSignal.com
Hello fellow Hunters! Thank you for your support with our previous 2 apps - https://www.producthunt.com/sear... That motivates us to move forward and today we are happy to announce our third app: Easter Eggs. It’s a fun game aimed to boost the engagement of your visitors. The concept is simple: your website visitors need to find hidden presents across your website. When all the secret presents are found they receive a gift or discount. You can check a live demo of that app here: https://anydayanygame.com If you enjoy our apps, there’s also a lifetime deal running with a huge discount that will be available 5 days more: https://hoversignal.com/ltdf Feel free to ask any question!
Upvote Share·
Vardan Karapetyan@vardankarapetyan · growth hacker and messenger bots expert
@zhirayr_sardarian check this out
Upvote Share·