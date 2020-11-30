  1. Home
  2.  → Easio

Easio

Your sales pipeline made easy

A web application to bring kanban boards into a CRM and make a CRM/Sales Pipeline tool that was simple and easy to use and didn't have complex configuration.
Designed to be basics that freelancers and small businesses need.
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
Iain Cambridge
Maker
A software engineer trying to improve IT
Hello Hunters, I've created this tool to be a simple, easy to use sales pipeline tool to allow people to easily see an overview of their pipeline via a kanban board. Features * Customisable Kanban Board * Customisable fields for leads * Quote generation * Invoice generation * Comments * Attaching files * Resource tracking (time or material) If you feel it'll help you out give it a try. Thanks iain
Share