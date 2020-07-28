E.gg is for the weird and wonderful expressions of who you are and what you love. Create personalized spaces using the E.gg app and share each anywhere with its own custom e.gg URL. Made by NPE at Facebook.
More info + waitlist sign-up @ https://e.gg/about
Hello PH! The E.gg team’s pretty excited (and just a tiny bit nervous) to show everyone what we’ve been working on for the past couple of months. It all started when a few of us found ourselves missing the raw and exploratory spirit of The Early Internet and began to wonder things like: Is this misplaced nostalgia? What was _actually_ so special about that time? What if people could express themselves more freely today? Can we make more room for the weird and off-beat? Create a low-pressure space for the really unpolished and mismatched things? E.gg is our experiment at tackling these questions. Here are a few highlights: - Create freeform canvases using text, GIFs, images, and more. - Everything can be freely positioned and sized to look however you want. - Share and view on the web with a personalized e.gg url; no logins or downloads needed. We wanted to keep it short here, but we have (a lot) more thoughts jotted down @ https://e.gg/about If there’s anything you’d like to see in E.gg, or if you have general feedback, pls DM us @ https://instagram.com/made.on.egg!
Getting Geocities vibes with this one. It also reminds me a little of Muze but more about self-expression than communication or messaging.
this gives me early internet vibes -- that landing page is crazy (in a good way)
