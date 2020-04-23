E-commerce Checklist
Discussion
Andrei Baklinau
🤙Hey ProductHunters, I'm very excited to launch my first product on PH. Thanks @robjama for your support! E-commerce Conversion Checklist is the result of my 5 years of work as a conversion optimization specialist. During this time I have worked with dozens of successful 7-8 figure e-commerce stores and completed about 850 different A/B tests. Recently I noticed SaaS conversion checklist on PH (about 2 months ago) and realized that I can make a similar useful product, but focused on e-commerce space. I spend a few weeks creating content for it and now it's ready to use. And it's free for everyone now. 🙌 This checklist contains: - 35 product page guidelines - 22 cart page guidelines -33 category page guidelines - 18 homepage guidelines How to use it (ideal way): 1. Install Free Chrome Extension with all guidelines (thanks @kryshe4ka for development) 2. Go to your website and open relevant page (i.e. product page) 3. Click on Chrome Extension and choose category of guidelines (i.e. product page guidelines) 4. Go through the list one by one and check if you meet a guideline (you can always read more about each guideline) 5. Follow recommendations and implement changes I'd be very happy to hear any feedback and critique. P.S. Do you think this is really useful? Let me know in the comments. 🙏
I think that many product hunters already tried the checklist, so it would be very interesting to know your ideas how can this checklist be improved?
This checklist looks awesome! Great job! 🎉
@pavloviclaza Thanks a lot for your kind words. Btw, do you have any ideas how it can be improved? Would be glad to hear your feedback
Might be nice to add a part about analytics setup. Having proper GA setup and some session recording tool like smartlook can bring in valuable insight for CRO.
@nolwen_ hey! Nice idea with proper GA setup. I will certainly think how to implement to the Checklist. Actually, it's very easy to do that for Shopify stores, but on other platforms full GA integration maybe as not simple as on Shopify. As for session recordings tools, what do you exactly mean? I personally always use session recordings to improve ecommerce stores, but, to be honest, I don't understand how to add it to the checklist. So what's you idea regarding it?
@andrei_baklinau For Session replay I would add two items to check list: - Be sure you have session replay tool install on the website - Have some habit settup to periodictly review the recordings.
I think It's a useful checklist to have handy when thinking about how I could raise my store conversion rate. What I found particularly helpful are the explanations under each item. Do you plan to monetize it in any way?
@ihar_anfimau Thanks for your feedback! I'm not planning to monetize it yet. In the nearest future it will be free.
Great team! Good luck with your idea!
@kondratovich Thanks Denis! Appreciate your support
@kondratovich Thank you Denis!