Dynamic Email Template

👋 Hello Makers, This is my 7th ship of this year on Product Hunt and It's a basic tool. So, You can generate Email Template Code with Dynamic JSON Data or API and Get the generated email template code to use into MailChimp, Sendgrid or whatever service you are using to send newsletters. I build this tool for my use case to make newsletter code of https://public-apis.xyz and I hope this will help you as well. Let me know if you have any feedback or suggestions :)
@mddanishyusuf Congratulations on the 7th ship and launch Danish! I really love this basic tool! Very useful, works well for person like me to send newsletter especially.
@fajarsiddiq Thanks buddy :)
This tool works with all kind of templates. Even with the foundation email templates. Can be easily copy pasted anywhere. Love it bro. Makes things easier. You are a fast shipper. Thanks 😊 for making @mddanishyusuf
@naquiuddin Thanks Buddy :)
Saves lot of time with external apis JSON
Congrats on the launch! this tool will literally save a few hours of time by reducing manual data input on HTML email template. Useful for creating weekly/monthly email digest.
@musharofchy Thanks
you're so productive making things.. da real makers... keep going and you would deserve maker of the years! Congrats on your 7th launch!