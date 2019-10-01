Discussion
🚨Build without code🚨 This is one of those awesome products that really makes you think about what's possible without code. @calebarclay built this and shared his story on Makerpad on how he did it: https://www.makerpad.co/stories/... It also helps that I used to have a shipping container for an office so I love the modular homes/studios.
Maker
Hey PH, and thanks for the hunt @bentossell 🎉 Dwellito 2.0 is a fully redesigned marketplace that includes over 40 prefabs and an overhaul of the shop experience. We've had great feedback from our MVP and made some major improvements: - Added over 40 new prefabs - Targeted North American Manufacturers - Clearer prices, process, and service offerings for each home - Added DIY for people to buy just parts and/or blueprints - Added financing: Interest-free cash for homeowners Working on: - Permitting by city: outline process and steps to getting a prefab on your property - GC list: Vetted list of modular home General Contractors in your city - Estimated Income Calculator: Determine how much income you could generate as a rental We’re making improvements every day so feedback is super valuable (especially if you already bought a prefab or are considering buying one).
