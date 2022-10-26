Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Duolingo Math
Duolingo Math
Duolingo will now shout fractions at you
Visit
Upvote 3
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Math can be fun. For everyone. From bite-sized lessons and effortless learning to streaks and gamification, Duolingo Math takes everything you love about Duolingo and brings it to math.
Launched in
iOS
,
Education
,
Online Learning
by
Duolingo Math
Equals
Ad
A spreadsheet with SQL, SaaS connectors, JavaScript and more
Learn more
About this launch
Duolingo Math
Duolingo will now shout fractions at you
0
reviews
2
followers
Follow for updates
Duolingo Math by
Duolingo Math
was hunted by
Aaron O'Leary
in
iOS
,
Education
,
Online Learning
. Featured on October 26th, 2022.
Duolingo Math
is not rated yet. This is Duolingo Math 's first launch.
Upvotes
3
Comments
1
Day rank
#26
Week rank
#115
Report