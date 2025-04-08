Launches
Duocook helps couples discover recipes, plan meals, and learn each other’s tastes through fun food quizzes. Save and import recipes from anywhere, sync your plans, and turn mealtime into quality time—no more “What should we eat tonight?
Dating
Cooking
Couples
Duocook
The recipe app for couples
Duocook by
Duocook
was hunted by
Grant Mac
in
. Made by
Grant Mac
and
Jamie
. Featured on April 9th, 2025.
Duocook
is not rated yet. This is Duocook's first launch.