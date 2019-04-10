Tired of late payments? Dunnly is a revolutionary cloud-based receivable management and bill collection platform that simplifies collections with artificial intelligence, centralizes data and helps you get paid faster in the most affordable way.
Jees RajMaker@followjees
Hey PH,ers,Realizing that late and lacking payments are one of the greatest threats to startups and minor companies,we decided to look into the matter and ended up finding a solution for solving the problem at hand; small companies and startups do not have the resources to collect the money from customers who are not capable and/or willing to pay them, so we have made an easy, user friendly, and efficient payment collection platform. Dig in and let us know of your thoughts? Facing an issue with payments yourself? Here,s a discount code with 50% off just for fellow PH'ers. Use PHBETA50 and Let,s see that forgotten moolah ..$🚀💥
