Deals
Jobs
Makers
Radio
Ship
Log In
Sign up
Home
→
Dune Pro PC Case
Dune Pro PC Case
A PC case with limitless ways to personalize for your needs.
Linux
Windows
+ 2
Dune Pro is a PC case that gives you limitless ways to personalize for your needs.
It's engineered for a range of industry standard parts. It was designed to give you the flexibility and freedom to customize configurations.
Tweet
Share
Embed
Featured
an hour ago
Give your desk some Mac Pro cheese grater chic with this lookalike PC case
I think the new Mac Pro looks quite nice (yes, even if it does look like a giant cheese grater), but I don't want (or need) to pay $5,999 just to have it sitting on my desk.
The Dune Pro Case Lets You Go Pro, But The Way You Want
I have to admit I've appreciated the fruit guy's case designs since the G5 days. In fact, I loved the PowerMac G5 until I used it, never could get to where I really liked OSX outside of just browsing, but man I wanted that case.
Crowdfunded case will give your Windows PC that Mac Pro look
It's on the inside where you'll see the more noticeable changes. The case will support motherboards ranging from mini ATX through to extended ATX, and it can accept video cards up to 380mm (15 inches) long -- you can stuff a GeForce RTX 2080 Ti inside if this will serve as a gaming rig.
Dune Case Turns Your PC into a Mac Pro Cheese Grater - Geek.com
Apple is certainly a capable maker of hardware and software. But there's an argument to be made that much of its audience largely cares about the status that comes from visibly owning an Apple product. That's why they're willing to pay a premium for products that are beautiful but maybe not the best in their respective categories when it comes to pure power.
This case will make your PC look like a Mac, if that's your thing
Apple's new Mac Pro will set you back $5,999 or more when it launches this fall, but if all you are after is the look, the Dune Pro figures to be a cheaper alternative—presumably, anyway.
Can't wait for the Mac Pro? Build your own with the Dune Pro
If you've been waiting literally years for Apple to refresh and begin selling a new Mac Pro lineup, the Dune Pro might be what you need. The all-aluminium (yes, we'll spell it that way to humor Apple) case could be called an homage to the still-not-available Mac Pro that was announced in June.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Yes
No
1 Review
1.0/5
Max Steitle
Be ready for that Apple lawsuit
Upvote
Share
an hour ago
Christian Schubert
It is a stupid rip off - sorry guys why couldn't you come up with same functionality but own design? Too hard?
Upvote
Share
25 minutes ago
Send